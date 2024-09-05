Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 132,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

