Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of FHTX opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.10. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 101.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,338,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

