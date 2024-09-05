Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
