Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,897,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Forge Global news, COO Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $31,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 832,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,897,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 727,452 shares of company stock worth $1,000,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

