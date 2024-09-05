Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.30.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
