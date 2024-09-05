Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 10,421 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

