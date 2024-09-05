Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

