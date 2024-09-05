Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $481.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.57 and its 200 day moving average is $416.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

