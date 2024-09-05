Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

