Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

