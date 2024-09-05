Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 162 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after buying an additional 295,626 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

