Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

