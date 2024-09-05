Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

