Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $247.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

