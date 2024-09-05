Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,517,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after acquiring an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

