Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

