Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $490.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

