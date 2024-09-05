Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

