Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

