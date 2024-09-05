Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

