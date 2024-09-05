Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

