Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.