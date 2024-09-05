Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

