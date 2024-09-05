Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,715,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 66,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

