Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $1.49 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.