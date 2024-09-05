Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

