Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSA opened at $343.95 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $346.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

