Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $231.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

