Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YYY. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of YYY opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

