Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 42,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 31,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Fremont Gold

(Get Free Report)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.