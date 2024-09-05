Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $143.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 771.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 65.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.