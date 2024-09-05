Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,908 shares of company stock worth $287,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.