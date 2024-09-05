FSA Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

