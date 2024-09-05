Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

