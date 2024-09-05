Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 0.1%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455.50 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($6.09). 808,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 448,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.17) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Genuit Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 446.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.