Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Shares Up 2.5%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. 2,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

