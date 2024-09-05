Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.