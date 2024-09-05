Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $140.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 878,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

