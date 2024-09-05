Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 5,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

