Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Down 20%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Goldbank Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Goldbank Mining Company Profile
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
