Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.
