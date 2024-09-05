Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$77.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.87. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$80.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.66%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.