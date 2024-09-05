Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.25. 1,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

