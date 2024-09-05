GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 4,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. The stock has a market cap of C$30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.99.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.15). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 120.21% and a negative net margin of 84.74%. The business had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.