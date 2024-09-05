Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after buying an additional 655,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

