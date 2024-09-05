Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.