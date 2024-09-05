GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Up 36.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
