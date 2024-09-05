GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Up 36.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

GX Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.