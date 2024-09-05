Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

