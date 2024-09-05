Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 2.37 $392.60 million $4.29 12.24 Enterprise Financial Services $531.97 million 3.60 $194.06 million $4.67 10.95

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Whitney and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 3 6 0 2.67 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $56.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 18.63% 11.51% 1.22% Enterprise Financial Services 19.61% 10.95% 1.24%

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hancock Whitney pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Enterprise Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

