Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $106,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,759,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,171,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

