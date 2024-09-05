Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Stock Price Down 8%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 5,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 34,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Harbor Diversified Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

